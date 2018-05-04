Top Stories: Trump To Address NRA; No Nobel Literature Prize This Year

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Pledged To Take On The NRA, Now He's Speaking At Group's Annual Convention.

-- Former Volkswagen CEO Indicted Over Emission Testing Scandal.

-- Amid Sex-Abuse Scandal, Swedish Academy Won't Award Nobel In Literature This Year.

-- Miami Police Officer Shown In Video Kicking Suspect Is Suspended.

-- Hot, Moist Air From The Med Sparked Freak Storm In India, Meteorologists Say.

And here are more early headlines:

Missouri Lawmakers Will Consider Governor's Impeachment. ( Kansas City Star)

Abbas Re-Elected Leader Of PLO Executive Committee. ( AFP)

Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting At Nashville Mall. ( The Tennessean)

U.S. Says Chinese Lasers Pointed At Military Pilots In Djibouti. ( NBC)

Native American Teens Walking On College Tour Stopped By Police. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.