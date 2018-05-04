Top Stories: Trump To Address NRA; No Nobel Literature Prize This Year
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Pledged To Take On The NRA, Now He's Speaking At Group's Annual Convention.
-- Former Volkswagen CEO Indicted Over Emission Testing Scandal.
-- Amid Sex-Abuse Scandal, Swedish Academy Won't Award Nobel In Literature This Year.
-- Miami Police Officer Shown In Video Kicking Suspect Is Suspended.
-- Hot, Moist Air From The Med Sparked Freak Storm In India, Meteorologists Say.
And here are more early headlines:
Missouri Lawmakers Will Consider Governor's Impeachment. ( Kansas City Star)
Abbas Re-Elected Leader Of PLO Executive Committee. ( AFP)
Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting At Nashville Mall. ( The Tennessean)
U.S. Says Chinese Lasers Pointed At Military Pilots In Djibouti. ( NBC)
Native American Teens Walking On College Tour Stopped By Police. ( AP)
