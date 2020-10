Top Stories: Strict Iowa Abortion Bill; Cardinal Faces 2 Sex Abuse Trials

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iowa 'Fetal Heartbeat' Bill To Ban Abortions After 6 Weeks Poised For Passage.

-- 2 Trials Set For Cardinal Pell On Sex Abuse Charges.

-- Doctor: Trump Dictated Letter Attesting To His 'Extraordinary' Health.

-- Nearly 200 Arrested As May Day Rally In Paris Turns Violent.

And here are more early headlines:

Central American Migrants Remain Camped At U.S. Border. ( San Diego Union Tribune)

White Man Convicted Of Assaulting Black Man In Charlottesville Protest. ( Daily Progress)

Private Equity Firm Wins Bid to Buy Bankrupt Weinstein Co. ( Hollywood Reporter)

Ariz. Teachers To Return To Class If Lawmakers Pass Budget. ( AzCentral.com)

CDC Says Flea, Tick, Mosquito Bites Sharply Increasing. ( CDC)

NASA Sending Digging Probe To Mars To Study Geology. ( Phys.Org)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.