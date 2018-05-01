So Fetch: 'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob' Net The Most Tony Award Nominations

The two most-nominated shows at this year's Tony Awards might sound familiar, even to those who don't keep an eye on Broadway: Mean Girls,based on the 2004 movie, and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical,based on the long-running animated TV show, each earned a dozen nominations.

Angels in America, The Band's Visit and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel each received 11. The incredibly popular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Twowas nominated for 10 awards, including best play.

The Tony Awards will be presented on June 10. At the ceremony, singer and actress Chita Rivera and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will be honored for lifetime achievement.

The full list of nominees was announced Tuesday morning by Leslie Odom Jr. (who originated the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton) and Katharine McPhee (starring in Waitress).

Major nominations include:

Best Play

The Children

Farinelli and The King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Junk

Latin History for Morons

Best Musical

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Angels in America

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Revival of a Musical

My Fair Lady

Once On This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Best Actor (Play)

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King

Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Actress (Play)

Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Actor (Musical)

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Actress (Musical)

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

You can find the full list on the Tony Awards website.

