Top Stories: Concussion Risks With Shoulder-Fired Weapons; Kabul Blasts

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Multiple Suicide Bombings In Afghanistan Leave Dozens Dead, Scores Wounded.

-- Report To Army Cites Concussion Risk Of Weapon's Blast To The Shooter.

-- Jackson Won't Return As Trump's Personal Physician, Report Says.

-- Britain's Home Secretary Steps Down Amid Row Over Deportation Targets.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Receive Nigerian Leader At The White House Today. ( BBC)

Pompeo Offers Strong Support For Israel During Visit. ( AP)

South Korea To End Border Propaganda, North Korea To Align Clocks. ( New York Times)

Arizona, Colorado Teachers Take Action. ( USA Today)

Unidentified Missile Attack Kills Iranian Fighters In Syria. ( Guardian)

Nebraska Freeway Briefly Closed After Dust Storm Triggers Accidents. ( Weather.com)

Toxic Caterpillars Mushroom In Southeast England. ( Independent)

"What's Up, Doc?" Bugs Bunny Turns 80 Today. ( South Florida Reporter)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.