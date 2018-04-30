Top Stories: Concussion Risks With Shoulder-Fired Weapons; Kabul Blasts
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Multiple Suicide Bombings In Afghanistan Leave Dozens Dead, Scores Wounded.
-- Report To Army Cites Concussion Risk Of Weapon's Blast To The Shooter.
-- Jackson Won't Return As Trump's Personal Physician, Report Says.
-- Britain's Home Secretary Steps Down Amid Row Over Deportation Targets.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump To Receive Nigerian Leader At The White House Today. ( BBC)
Pompeo Offers Strong Support For Israel During Visit. ( AP)
South Korea To End Border Propaganda, North Korea To Align Clocks. ( New York Times)
Arizona, Colorado Teachers Take Action. ( USA Today)
Unidentified Missile Attack Kills Iranian Fighters In Syria. ( Guardian)
Nebraska Freeway Briefly Closed After Dust Storm Triggers Accidents. ( Weather.com)
Toxic Caterpillars Mushroom In Southeast England. ( Independent)
"What's Up, Doc?" Bugs Bunny Turns 80 Today. ( South Florida Reporter)
