D.C. Press Corps Gathers For Correspondents' Dinner

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

As you heard in Michigan, one of President Trump's targets was the press, of course. But here in Washington at the White House Correspondents dinner, it was Trump and his lawyer in the crosshairs.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MICHELLE WOLF: It's 2018. And I'm a woman. So you cannot shut me up unless you have Michael Cohen wire me $130,000.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Comedian Michelle Wolf hosted the dinner and delivered a profanity-laden 20-minute set. Wolf didn't just go after Trump and the Republicans. There was room for jabs at the media, Hollywood and Hillary Clinton.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WOLF: It is kind of crazy that the Trump campaign was in contact with Russia when the Hillary campaign wasn't even in contact with Michigan.

(LAUGHTER)

GARCIA-NAVARRO: The reaction? Trump tweeted it was a big, boring bust. The New York Times' Peter Baker tweeted, unfortunately, I don't think we advanced the cause of journalism tonight, to which the controversial entertainer Kathy Griffin replied, then don't have a comic do a roast.