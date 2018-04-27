© 2020 WKSU
Friday News Roundup - International

Published April 27, 2018 at 11:06 AM EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) hold hands during a state arrival ceremony at the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Macron for a two-day official visit that includes dinner at George Washington's Mount Vernon, a tree planting on the White House South Lawn, an Oval Office meeting, a joint news conference and a state dinner.
First France, then Germany. This month, the White House receives two of Europe’s top leaders. What’s on U.S. President Donald Trump’s agenda to discuss with Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel? What’s on theirs?

Plus, a historic summit between North and South Korea gets underway and journalists face an increasingly dangerous job around the world.

GUESTS

Nick Schifrin, Special correspondent, PBS NewsHour; @nickschifrin

Emily Tamkin, Staff writer, Foreign Policy; @emilyctamkin

Mark Hosenball, Investigative correspondent, Reuters

David Sanger, National security correspondent, The New York Times; author, “Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power”; @SangerNYT

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

