Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published April 27, 2018 at 10:06 AM EDT
Bill Cosby walks after it was announced a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse for day fourteen of his sexual assault retrial on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. A former Temple University employee alleges that the entertainer drugged and molested her in 2004 at his home in suburban Philadelphia. More than 40 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault.
The Department of Veterans Affairs still needs a director.

President Trump needs some distance from his former attorney.

The Supreme Court needs more time to decide on the U.S. travel ban.

America needs a moment to process that Bill Cosby may face prison time.

Kanye West needs only to be himself to lose thousands of followers after a single tweet.

And if you need an internship, consider one that will put you on the open road instead of in a cubicle.

GUESTS

Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Washington correspondent, The New York Times; @sherylnyt

Ed O’Keefe, Political correspondent, CBS News; @edokeefe

Errin Haines Whack, Race and ethnicity reporter, Associated Press; @emarvelous

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

