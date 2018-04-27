Friday News Roundup - Domestic
The Department of Veterans Affairs still needs a director.
President Trump needs some distance from his former attorney.
The Supreme Court needs more time to decide on the U.S. travel ban.
America needs a moment to process that Bill Cosby may face prison time.
Kanye West needs only to be himself to lose thousands of followers after a single tweet.
And if you need an internship, consider one that will put you on the open road instead of in a cubicle.
GUESTS
Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Washington correspondent, The New York Times; @sherylnyt
Ed O’Keefe, Political correspondent, CBS News; @edokeefe
Errin Haines Whack, Race and ethnicity reporter, Associated Press; @emarvelous
For more, visit https://the1a.org.
© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.
Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.