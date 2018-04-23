What Will Change In Cuba After Castro?

Cuba’s culture is rich. Its economy remains poor. The island’s new president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, has promised to be faithful to the revolution, as millions of Cubans still struggle to make ends meet. Can communism prevail? And what will a new regime in Cuba mean for its relationship with the U.S. under America’s President Trump?

GUESTS

Sarah Marsh, Chief correspondent in Cuba, Reuters; @reuterssarah

Tomas Bilbao, Managing director of Avila Strategies, a public affairs firm that assists corporations; member, Policy Advisory Council of Engage Cuba; board member, Cuba Emprende Foundation; @TomasBilbao

Tim Padgett, Americas editor, WLRN; @TimPadgett2

Andy Gomez, Professor and former director of the Institute for Cuban and Cuban-American Studies, University of Miami; @asgomez1

