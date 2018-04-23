Top Stories: Trump Welcoming Macron; Amazon And The Federal Government

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'A Close Personal Relationship' Under Pressure As Trump Hosts Macron.

-- Alexa, Tell Me A National Security Secret: Amazon's Reach Goes Beyond The Post Office.

And here are more early headlines:

Paris Bombing Suspect Convicted In Separate Brussels Attack. ( BBC)

Pompeo Nomination Facing Opposition In Senate Committee. ( AP)

Service Honors New Mexico Woman Killed On Southwest Flight. ( Albuquerque Journal)

Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg To Donate $4.5 Million To Fight Climate Change. ( CBS)

Armenian Protest Leader Detained After P.M. Leaves Meeting. ( CNN)

Paraguay Elects Conservative With Link to Dictator As President. ( Los Angeles Times)

Suspected Alabama Tornado Injures 5.( Alabama Public Radio)

Catch The End Of The Lyrid Meteor Shower. ( WLOS)

Man Survives Shark Attack After Bear Mauling, Snake Bite. ( BBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.