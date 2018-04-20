Friday News Roundup - Domestic

This week was so packed with news, we had to do an extra Roundup in the middle of the week. Now we’re back to talk over the stories we missed and the latest developments. And we have a few more questions.

It’s been a week of James Comey. He’s making the media rounds for his new book … but what have we learned from his hours of interviews?

Sean Hannity is also a client of the president’s attorney … but does it matter to people outside the media bubble?

Starbucks is closing thousands of its stores for a day to give staff racial bias training after a barista called the police on two black men who were waiting for a friend … but will it make the stores more hospitable?

And when will power be restored to Puerto Rico?

What questions do you have about the week’s news? We’ll try and get answers in our second roundup of the week.

GUESTS

Priscilla Alvarez, Assistant editor, The Atlantic; @priscialva

Josh Gerstein, Senior reporter, Politico; @joshgerstein

Alexis Simendinger, National political correspondent, The Hill; @ASimendinger

