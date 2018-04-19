Top Stories: FAA Seeks Jet Engine Checks; Some GOP Lawmakers Want Mueller Protected

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- FAA Orders Inspections Of Engine Type That Blew Apart On Southwest Flight.

-- Republicans Push Bill To Protect Mueller, Without McConnell's Support.

-- Ex-'Playboy' Model Settles Suit With 'National Enquirer' Over Alleged Trump Affair.

-- Meet The Students Who Dreamed Up Friday's National School Walkout.

-- Facebook To Offer Users Opt-Outs That Comply With New European Privacy Rules.

And here are more early headlines:

Ariz. Teachers Set To Announce Whether They'll Walk Out. ( AzCentral)

Cuba Poised To Name New President, Succeeding Raul Castro. ( Reuters)

Alabama To Execute Bomber Who Killed Federal Judge, Lawyer. ( Al.com)

Mich. Briefly Closes Mackinac Bridge Due To Falling Ice. ( News-Review)

Senate Votes To Allow Babies, Like Duckworth's, On Floor. ( Politico)

