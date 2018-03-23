Top Stories: Congress Passes Spending Bill; E.U. Suspects Russia In Poisoning

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Congress Passes $1.3 Trillion Government Funding Bill, Averts Shutdown.

-- Hotel Releases Video Of Las Vegas Shooter In Days Leading To Massacre.

-- Former Playboy Model Spills Details Of Alleged Affair: Trump Tried To Pay Her.

-- E.U. Joins U.K. In Saying Russia 'Very Likely' Responsible For Nerve Agent Attack.

And here are more early headlines:

Idaho Sen. Risch Delays Spending Bill, Angry Over Park Named For Opponent. ( Idaho Statesman)

Maryland Girl Shot At High School To Be Taken Off Life Support. ( Time)

Persistent Southern Calif. Rain Still Creates Fear Of Mudslides. ()

12 Penn. Lawmakers Seek Impeachment of Democratic Justices. ( PennLive)

Ransomware Cyber Attack Against City Of Atlanta. ( Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Than 100 Whales Die, Stranded On Australian Beach. ( ABC Online)

