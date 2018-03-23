Top Stories: Congress Passes Spending Bill; E.U. Suspects Russia In Poisoning
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Congress Passes $1.3 Trillion Government Funding Bill, Averts Shutdown.
-- Hotel Releases Video Of Las Vegas Shooter In Days Leading To Massacre.
-- Former Playboy Model Spills Details Of Alleged Affair: Trump Tried To Pay Her.
-- E.U. Joins U.K. In Saying Russia 'Very Likely' Responsible For Nerve Agent Attack.
And here are more early headlines:
Idaho Sen. Risch Delays Spending Bill, Angry Over Park Named For Opponent. ( Idaho Statesman)
Maryland Girl Shot At High School To Be Taken Off Life Support. ( Time)
Persistent Southern Calif. Rain Still Creates Fear Of Mudslides. ()
12 Penn. Lawmakers Seek Impeachment of Democratic Justices. ( PennLive)
Ransomware Cyber Attack Against City Of Atlanta. ( Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Than 100 Whales Die, Stranded On Australian Beach. ( ABC Online)
