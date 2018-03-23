Friday News Roundup - International

Newly re-elected Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn harsh words from British politicians since a poison attack in London. And this week, the top British diplomat said it’s fair to compare this year’s World Cup in Russia to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

Meanwhile, despite an apparently all-caps warning not to congratulate Putin on re-election …President Trump congratulated him on his re-election.

I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing…….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

No politicians seem to be getting along with another powerful leader — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as word spreads about how Cambridge Analytica used Facebook user data and political dirty tricks around the world.

The U.S. is set for a showdown with China over tariffs. And Nigeria says most of the schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram have been returned.

GUESTS

Steve Inskeep, Co-host of Morning Edition and Up First on NPR; @nprinskeep

David Rennie, Washington bureau chief, The Economist; @DSORennie

Joyce Karam, Washington correspondent for The National; @Joyce_Karam

