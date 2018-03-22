Top Stories: House Panel May Say More On Russia; France's Sarkozy Investigated
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- On Defense Over Russia, Trump Could Get Another Boost From House Intel Panel.
-- China Acknowledges Sale Of Advanced Missile Technology To Pakistan.
-- France's Former President Sarkozy Under 'Formal Investigation' In Libya Probe.
-- New Zealand Eradicates Invasive Mice From Antipodes Islands.
-- Palestinian Teen Agrees To 8 Months In Prison After Slapping Israeli Soldier.
And here are more early headlines:
4th Winter Storm This Month Exits The Northeast. ( AccuWeather)
Powerful Storm Drenches Southern Calif; Evacuations Called. ( AP)
Syrian Rebels Say They'll Leave Besieged Ghouta Enclave. ( AFP)
Report: Turkey Alleged To Deport Thousands Of Syrian Refugees. ( Human Rights Watch)
Republican Saccone Concedes Pa. Congressional Election To Democrat Lamb. ( Post-Gazette)
Human Remains Found After Blast At Texas Chemical Plant. ( Reuters)
Canadian Accused Of Stabbing Flint Airport Officer Faces Terror Charge. ( MLive.com)
Boston TV Personality Known For "Bozo The Clown" Dies. ( WCVB)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.