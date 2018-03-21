Top Stories: Austin Bombing Suspect Dead; New Fed Chairman

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Austin Bombing Suspect Kills Himself In Explosion As Police Move In For Arrest.

-- In Hidden-Camera Exposé, Cambridge Analytica Executives Boast Of Role In Trump Win.

-- Fed's New Chairman Steps Into Spotlight Amid An Expected Rate Increase.

-- Illinois Primary: Democratic Congressman Wins Tight Race, GOP Governor Survives.

-- Section 230: A Key Legal Shield For Facebook, Google Is About To Change.

And here are more early headlines:

Government Shutdown Looms As Congress Negotiates Spending Bill. ( Reuters)

Report: FEMA Didn't Answer When Puerto Rico Asked For Fuel. ( AP)

Fourth Nor'Easter Strikes Northeast U.S. This Month. ( Weather.com)

Evacuations Ordered Again As Storm Aims For Southern Calif. ( Los Angeles Times)

Wreckage Of WWII Ship Discovered, Thought To Have Carried 5 Sullivan Brothers. ( Des Moines Register)

