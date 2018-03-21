DNC Chair Tom Perez
From Doug Jones to Danica Roem, Democrats scored some surprising and historic victories in 2017. Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez says his party is just getting started fulfilling a promise to be “ Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.”
A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows Democrats with a 10-point advantage in the 2018 midterm elections, issuing a wake-up call to the GOP that they have a fight on their hands.
Perez joins us for a look at the Democrats’ strategy going into the midterms and whether his party has reconciled with its internal differences following the 2016 campaign.
For more, visit https://the1a.org.
