Top Stories: New Texas Blast; U.K. Wants Search Warrant For Data Mining Firm

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bomb Destined For Austin Explodes At FedEx Facility Near San Antonio.

-- French Ex-President Questioned On Claims He Took Funds From Gadhafi.

-- U.K. Seeks Search Warrant On Cambridge Analytica; CEO Seen In Hidden Camera Report.

-- The Weinstein Co. Files For Bankruptcy, Cancels Non-Disclosure Agreements.

-- Sudan, World's Last Male Northern White Rhino, Dies.

And here are more early headlines:

Controversial Saudi Crown Prince to Meet With Trump. ( CNBC)

Congressional Deadline Looms For Must Pass Spending Bill. ( CNN)

U.N. Official Says War Crimes Committed By All Sides In Syria. ( VOA)

Report: Nigeria Didn't Heed Warnings About Boko Haram Attack. ( Amnesty International)

Early Voting Surges For Illinois Primary Election. ( Chicago Sun-Times)

