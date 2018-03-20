Top Stories: New Texas Blast; U.K. Wants Search Warrant For Data Mining Firm
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Bomb Destined For Austin Explodes At FedEx Facility Near San Antonio.
-- French Ex-President Questioned On Claims He Took Funds From Gadhafi.
-- U.K. Seeks Search Warrant On Cambridge Analytica; CEO Seen In Hidden Camera Report.
-- The Weinstein Co. Files For Bankruptcy, Cancels Non-Disclosure Agreements.
-- Sudan, World's Last Male Northern White Rhino, Dies.
And here are more early headlines:
Controversial Saudi Crown Prince to Meet With Trump. ( CNBC)
Congressional Deadline Looms For Must Pass Spending Bill. ( CNN)
U.N. Official Says War Crimes Committed By All Sides In Syria. ( VOA)
Report: Nigeria Didn't Heed Warnings About Boko Haram Attack. ( Amnesty International)
Early Voting Surges For Illinois Primary Election. ( Chicago Sun-Times)
