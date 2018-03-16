© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published March 16, 2018 at 10:06 AM EDT
Students from Harvest Collegiate High School stand in Washington Square Park in New York on March 14 to take part in a national walkout to protest gun violence, one month after the shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed.
This week, students across the nation walked out, Rex Tillerson got shown out and House Republicans closed out their investigation into Russian meddling.

We review some of the week’s biggest stories and how they’ll play out in the days ahead.

GUESTS

Ayesha Rascoe, White House correspondent, Reuters; @ayesharascoe

Matthew Cooper, Contributing editor of Washingtonian and The Washington Monthly

Alexis Simendinger, National political correspondent, The Hill; @ASimendinger

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

