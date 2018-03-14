Top Stories: U.K. Expels Russians; Special PA Election Not Settled
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.K. Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Use Of Military-Grade Nerve Agent.
-- Pennsylvania Special Election Too Close To Call.
-- Germany's Angela Merkel Begins Fourth Term On Shaky Ground.
-- Fewer Innocent Inmates Were Released From Prison In 2017, Study Says.
And here are more early headlines:
Latest Nor'Easter Leaves Behind Snow, Power Losses. ( AP)
Salvadoran Woman Freed After Serving 15 Years For Alleged Abortion. ( BBC)
Papua New Guinea Earthquake Toll Soars To 125. ( TVNZ)
At Least 40 Dead In DRC Ethnic Clashes. ( VOA)
$100,000 Worth Of Jewelry Rescued From Landfill. ( WSB)
Google Doodle Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "Pi Day". ( Google)
