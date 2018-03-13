Top Stories: Trump Visiting Mexican Border; Alabama May Drop Marriage Licenses

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Visits U.S.-Mexico Border To Tout Long-Promised Wall.

-- Pilot Of Plane That Crashed In Nepal Reportedly Was Confused About Runway Approach.

-- UConn Is First Overall Seed In NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

-- Same-Sex-Marriage Flashpoint: Alabama Considers Quitting The Marriage Business.

And here are more early headlines:

Nor'Easter Bringing Blizzard Conditions To Northeast. ( Weather.com)

Mattis Makes Unannounced Visit To Kabul. ( Wall Street Journal)

How U.K. Could Sanction Russia Over Nerve Agent Use. ( CNN)

U.S. Prepared To Act In Syria, Haley Warns. ( Washington Post)

U.N. Calls Fleeing Venezuelans Refugees, Not Economic Migrants. ( Miami Herald)

As Obesity Rises, Qatar Will Test All Adults For Diabetes. ( BBC)

Scientists Rescued From Antarctica By Argentinian Icebreaker. ( Phys.Org)

