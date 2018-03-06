Top Stories: Proposed Tariffs Trigger Backlash; Trump's Effect In Midterms

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Digs In On His Plan To Impose International Tariffs.

-- Trump Policies Put A Strain On U.S. Relations With Canada.

-- 5 Laws Of Political Gravity In Midterms. Do They Still Apply In The Age Of Trump?

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-Trump Aide Says He Might Comply With Mueller After All. ( New York Times)

Trade Advocates Urge Trump To Change Tariff Plans. ( Politico)

Blizzard Conditions Blanketing The Northern Plains. ( Weather.com)

Second Nor'Easter In A Week Aims For East Coast. ( AccuWeather)

Relief Deliveries Cut Short In Syria. ( Reuters)

West Virginia Lawmakers Review Teacher Pay Raise. ( West Virginia Public Broadcasting)

Washington State Enacts Its Own Net Neutrality Rules. ( Phys.Org)

Trump Name Removed From Panama Hotel. ( Washington Post)

Thousands Of Contestants In World Championship Cheese Contest. ( AP)

