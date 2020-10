Top Stories: Inter-Korean Talks Open; A Quiet Night At The Oscars

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Roger Bannister, First Runner To Break 4 Minute Mile Mark, Dies At 88.

-- A Year After Envelope Pandemonium, A Ho-Hum Night Is Just What The Oscars Ordered.

-- South Korean Delegation Arrives In Pyongyang For Talks With North Korea.

-- This Chef Lost 50 Pounds And Reversed Pre-Diabetes With A Digital Program.

And here are more early headlines:

Growing GOP Rift Over Trump's Proposed Steel Tariffs. ( Politico)

Trump Meets Israeli Leader Today At White House. ( Reuters)

West Virginia Teacher Walkout Continues. ( West Virginia Public Broadcasting)

Storm To Bring Blizzard Conditions To Central U.S. ( Weather.com)

A Second Nor'Easter Could Strike The U.S. East Coast. ( CNN)

Woman Wins Conch Shell Blowing Contest, Receives Proposal. ( WQAM)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.