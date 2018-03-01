Top Stories: More On Accused Fla. Shooter; White House Opioid Summit

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- A Clearer Picture Of Parkland Shooting Suspect Comes Into Focus.

-- President Trump Hosts Opioid Summit At The White House.

-- Russia's 'Fancy Bear' Reportedly Hacks German Government Network.

-- Australia Says Gun Amnesty Netted 57,000 Illegal Weapons.

And here are more early headlines:

Putin Warns NATO Defenses "Useless" Against New Russian Weapons. ( CNN)

Significant Storm Poised To Strike West Coast. ( AccuWeather)

West Virginia Teachers Remain Off The Job. ( West Virginia Public Broadcasting)

U.S. Official Says Young Migrants In Shelters Have No Right To Abortion. ( AP)

IRS Releases Calculator To Help Figure Out New Tax Withholdings. ( IRS)

Egyptian Mummies Have The World's Oldest Tattoos. ( BBC)

