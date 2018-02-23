© 2020 WKSU
Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published February 23, 2018 at 10:06 AM EST
Students participate in a protest against gun violence February 21, 2018 in Washington, DC.
The debate over how to bring an end to mass shootings in America dominated the national conversation this week. Youth and survivors of gun violence raised their voices to the forefront of the discussion. And, after a lot of listening, the president weighed in, too.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Amid calls for Congress to act on gun legislation, Jared Kushner’s security clearance was called into question and controversial evangelical reverend Billy Graham was called home.

GUESTS

Byron York, Chief political correspondent, The Washington Examiner; @ByronYork

Amy Walter, National editor, Cook Political Report; @amyewalter

Fernando Pizarro, Washington correspondent, Univision; @FPizarro_DC

