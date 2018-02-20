Top Stories: More Women Seek Office; Trump Backs Romney Senate Run

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- More Than Twice As Many Women Are Running For Congress In 2018 Compared To 2016.

-- Trump Endorses Romney For U.S. Senate, But Does It Signal Détente?

-- Maduro Calls Out President Trump On Twitter, Requesting 'Dialogue'.

-- MLB Sets New Rules To Speed Up The Game.

-- Canadians Burn Up The Ice, Shib Sibs Win Bronze In 'Incredible' Ice Dance Final.

And here are more early headlines:

Record Heat, Flooding And Snow In Store For U.S. ( USA Today)

Intense Syrian Bombing Kills Scores Of Civilians. ( Guardian)

Florida Students Going To State Capitol To Lobby for Gun Control. ( Tallahassee.com)

Thai Court Awards Custody Of 13 Children To Man Who Turned To Surrogacy. ( Telegraph)

Venezuela Launching Crypto Currency, "The Petro". ( Bloomberg)

