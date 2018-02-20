The Columbine Generation

In April 1999, two students killed 12 classmates, one teacher and themselves at Columbine High School in Colorado. Nineteen years later, a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In between, an estimated 150,000 students experienced a shooting at their school.

The students at Parkland were born after Columbine. And now some of the survivors are taking action to try to ensure children born today won’t grow up in a world where school shootings are common occurrences.

The students are organizing a walkout on the anniversary of Columbine. And they’ve announced a March on Washington next month to demand action.

They’ve already changed the debate. Will they change the country?

GUESTS

Chris Grady, Student, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Zachary Cartaya, Director of finance, The Rebels Project

Coni Sanders, Co-owner, PFA Counseling & Associates; @conisanders

