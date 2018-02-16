Friday News Roundup - International

A number of longtime world leaders made headlines this week

South African President Jacob Zuma resigned. Zimbabwe lost a man of conscience and courage with the death of Morgan Tsvangirai. And the future of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes under more doubt.

And why is Australia’s Prime Minister banning sex between his ministers and their staff?

GUESTS

Tom Bowman, Pentagon correspondent, NPR; @TBowmanNPR

Nadia Bilbassy, Washington bureau chief, Al Arabiya; @nadia_bilbassy

Susan Glasser, Chief international affairs columnist, Politico; @sbg1

