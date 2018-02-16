Friday News Roundup - Domestic

One hour — or even 24 hours — might not be enough to wrap up this week’s news.

We’ll get the latest from Florida after a deadly school shooting. There have been the usual calls for thoughts and prayers, but at least one survivor has asked for something more.

Student David Hogg who survived the school shooting looks directly in the camera, and sends a message to President Trump and lawmakers: “Please, take action. Ideas are great… But what’s more important is actual action… saving thousands of children’s lives. Please, take action.” pic.twitter.com/C5mf9qPlqA

— CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2018

U.S. intelligence officials gave a dire warning about upcoming elections and Russian interests.

In other international competitions, there was high drama at the Olympics.

Fans raved over a Marvel Comics masterpiece (which is also our next 1A Movie Club topic) selection.

Also … it’s infrastructure week.

GUESTS

Rick Pluta, Capitol bureau chief, Michigan Public Radio Network; co-host, It’s Just Politics; @rickpluta

Nancy Kaffer, Columnist, editorial board member, Detroit Free Press; @nancykaffer

Edward Luce, Chief U.S. columnist and commentator, Financial Times; his latest book is “The Retreat of Western Liberalism”; @EdwardGLuce

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.