Top Stories: Consumer Agency To Be Curbed; Olympic Figure Skating Results
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Administration Plans To Defang Consumer Protection Watchdog.
-- Explosion At Substation Plunges Parts Of Puerto Rico Into Darkness Once Again.
-- U.S. Soccer Has A New President, But Many Question If It Represents A New Path.
-- Pressure Mounts On South African President Jacob Zuma To Step Down.
-- With Nagasau And Rippon Wowing Crowd, U.S. Figure Skating Team Wins Bronze.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: Pence Suggests Talks With North Korea Without Preconditions. ( Washington Post)
As McConnell Promised, Senate Takes Up Immigration. ( CNN)
Tillerson In Mideast As Israeli Warplane Downed In Syria. ( New York Times)
New York City Models Strip Down For Chilly Polar Bear Paint. ( AP)
