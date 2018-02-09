Top Stories: Short Government Shutdown Over; Winter Olympics Open
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Signs 2 Year Spending Pact.
-- Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Pyeongchang Welcomes The World.
-- Jill Messick, Hollywood Producer, Embroiled In Weinstein Scandal, Dies In Suicide.
-- U.S. Stock Market Opens Higher After A Tumultuous Week.
-- Lawyer Says Film '15:17 To Paris' Would Prejudice Train Attack Jury.
-- L.L. Bean Scraps Legendary Lifetime Return Policy.
And here are more early headlines:
Significant Winter Storm In The Upper Plains, Midwest. ()
Syria, Russia Pound Rebels And Civilians In Damascus Suburb. ( Reuters)
NASA Says An Asteroid Will Pass Close By Earth Today. ( JPL)
