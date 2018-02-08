Politics, Power And Patriotism ... On Ice!

There will be a lot of sports firsts at this year’s Olympic Winter Games:



In addition to these riveting sports stories, there’s also something that happens at every Olympic Games: plenty of politics at play. As all eyes turn to Pyeongchang, South Korea, we offer a guide to get through the 2018 Winter Olympics without missing an important moment — on or off the slopes.

GUESTS

Ian Hanomansing, Host, The National, has covered the past three Winter Olympics for CBC Television; @cbcian

Phoebe Mills, Olympic medalist; former Olympic snowboarding judge

Bernardo Osuna, Host and commentator, ESPN and ESPN International; @osunaespn

