Politics, Power And Patriotism ... On Ice!
There will be a lot of sports firsts at this year’s Olympic Winter Games:
- Adam Rippon of Scranton, Pennsylvania, will compete as the first openly gay figure skater.
- A group of Nigerian athletes will be the first African team to take part in the bobsled competition.
- Maame Biney will appear on Team USA after becoming the first African-American female speedskater to qualify for the Games.
- A combination of North and South Korean athletes will battle for gold in women’s ice hockey, the first time the nations have unified as one team in more than 25 years.
In addition to these riveting sports stories, there’s also something that happens at every Olympic Games: plenty of politics at play. As all eyes turn to Pyeongchang, South Korea, we offer a guide to get through the 2018 Winter Olympics without missing an important moment — on or off the slopes.
GUESTS
Ian Hanomansing, Host, The National, has covered the past three Winter Olympics for CBC Television; @cbcian
Phoebe Mills, Olympic medalist; former Olympic snowboarding judge
Bernardo Osuna, Host and commentator, ESPN and ESPN International; @osunaespn
