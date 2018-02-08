Politics On Parade

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has confirmed plans are being drawn up for a grand military parade at the request of President Trump.

Mattis said the move underlined the respect Trump has for those who serve the country in uniform. Earlier, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin joined those who called the idea of a military parade “a fantastic waste of money,” especially if the aim was just to amuse the commander-in-chief.

Meanwhile, President Kim Jong Un is expected to parade his latest military hardware through the North Korean capital on the eve of the Winter Games, underscoring the danger that will remain after the Olympic displays of goodwill are over.

GUESTS

Gen. Merrill McPeak, Retired four-star general; former Air Force chief of staff; @GeneralMcPeak

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit .