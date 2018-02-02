Top Stories: Waiting For The Nunes Memo; Florida Felons And Voting Rights

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Washington Awaits Nunes Memo That Has Pushed It Into Terra Incognita.

-- Voting Rights Process For Florida Felons Unconstitutional, Judge Says.

-- Fidel Castro Díaz-Balart, Oldest Son Of Cuban Leader, Commits Suicide.

-- Brawl Between Afghan, Eritrean Migrants In France Leaves 4 Wounded.

-- Wisconsin Teen Sentenced To 40 Years In Mental Hospital For 'Slender Man' Stabbing.

-- Hawaii Judge Finds Woman Not Guilty Of Driving Off A Cliff And Killing Her Twin.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Prosecutor In Oregon Holding Summit On Surplus Pot. ( AP)

Oil From Sunken Tanker May Have Spread To Japan. ( Reuters)

Van Driver Plows Into Shanghai Pedestrians, 18 Hurt. ( CNN)

New Evidence Of Thousands Of Mayan Structures In Guatemala. ( National Geographic)

Hundreds Trapped After Storm Blows Over New Zealand. ( RNZ)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.