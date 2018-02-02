Friday News Roundup - International

President Trump asks Congress to restrict US foreign aid to “ America’s friends.”

Kenyans watch their TVs go blank as confusion grows over who is president.

And who will inherit the flatpack fortune? IKEA’s founder leaves behind a huge legacy, and a few confusing instructions.

We catch up on some of the big stories from around the world this week.

GUESTS

Peter Bergen, CNN’s national security analyst; vice president and director of the international security program at New America; author of “United States of Jihad: Investigating America’s Homegrown Terrorists”; @peterbergencnn

Joyce Karam, Washington bureau chief, Al-Hayat newspaper; @Joyce_Karam

Greg Myre, National security correspondent, NPR; co-author of “This Burning Land: Lessons from the Front Lines of the Transformed Israeli-Palestinian Conflict”; @gregmyre1

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.