Friday News Roundup - International

Published February 2, 2018 at 11:06 AM EST
Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition leader Raila Odinga (C) holds up a bible as he swears-in himself as the 'people's president' on January 30, 2018 in Nairobi. Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga had himself sworn in as an alternative president January 30 in front of thousands of supporters, despite warnings from authorities that this was treason.
President Trump asks Congress to restrict US foreign aid to “ America’s friends.”

Kenyans watch their TVs go blank as confusion grows over who is president.

And who will inherit the flatpack fortune? IKEA’s founder leaves behind a huge legacy, and a few confusing instructions.

We catch up on some of the big stories from around the world this week.

GUESTS

Peter Bergen, CNN’s national security analyst; vice president and director of the international security program at New America; author of “United States of Jihad: Investigating America’s Homegrown Terrorists”; @peterbergencnn

Joyce Karam, Washington bureau chief, Al-Hayat newspaper; @Joyce_Karam

Greg Myre, National security correspondent, NPR; co-author of “This Burning Land: Lessons from the Front Lines of the Transformed Israeli-Palestinian Conflict”; @gregmyre1

