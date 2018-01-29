Top Stories: Deadly New Afghan Attack; Russians Protest Upcoming Election

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Top 'LA Times' Editor Pushed Out Amid Newsroom Unrest.

-- 11 Dead In Attack On Army Garrison In Kabul Claimed By ISIS.

-- Protests Across Russia Call For Boycott Of March 18 Presidential Vote.

-- Got Your Flu Shot Yet? Consider This A Reminder.

-- Bruno Mars Sweeps Major Categories At 2018 Grammy Awards.

And here are more early headlines:

Exiled Catalonia Leader To Ask If He Can Attend His Inauguration. ( Telegraph)

Facebook, Others Unveil Data Transparency Efforts. ( New York Times)

Some Lack Power As Southeast Australia Bakes In Heat Wave. ( Guardian)

$50 Million In Gold From Shipwreck To Be Shown In Calif. Lab. ( AP)

Super Blood/Blue Moon With Eclipse Is Coming Jan. 31st. ( Space.com)

