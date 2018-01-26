Mona Chalabi: How Can We Tell The Good Statistics From The Bad Ones?

Part 4of the TED Radio Hour Can We Trust The Numbers?

About Mona Chalabi's TED Talk

We need statistics to make fair policy decisions, but there are a lot of bad stats out there. Data journalist Mona Chalabi says you need skepticism and a list of questions to face any dubious stat.

About Mona Chalabi

As data editor of Guardian US, Mona Chalabi advocates for the importance of accurate data journalism.

Previously, she worked as a lead news writer for FiveThirtyEight, a website that uses statistical analysis to tell stories. Chalabi has written and presented for the BBC, National Geographic, Channel 4, and VICE.

