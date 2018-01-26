Friday News Roundup - Domestic

President Donald Trump says he’s game for a conversation, under oath, with special counsel Robert Mueller. But will Trump’s lawyers let him talk?

And what was the president’s point in asking acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe about who he voted for in 2016?

Plus, the federal government is back to business after a short shutdown, but it’s only funded through early February so … could we face another shutdown in the very near future?

So many things need light shed on them this week. Luckily we’re in The Sunshine State to ask all our burning questions. We’ll round up the week’s news from sunny Orlando, Florida.

GUESTS

Shawna Thomas, Washington bureau chief, Vice News; @Shawna

Paul Owens, Opinions editor, Orlando Sentinel; @paulvowens

Matthew Peddie, Host of Intersection and assistant news director at WMFE public radio in Orlando; @matthew_peddie ‏

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.