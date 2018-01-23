© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Charlie Dent Discusses How House Will Approach Immigration Bill

Published January 23, 2018 at 4:18 PM EST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with the Pennsylvania Republican about how the House is looking to pass a DACA bill. Dent has asked Speaker Ryan to bring two bipartisan bills to a vote, which he thinks have a chance to pass.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: January 24, 2018 at 12:00 AM EST
A previous headline and Web introduction to this story incorrectly identified Charlie Dent as a senator. Dent is a representative.