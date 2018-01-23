© 2020 WKSU
Immigration Advocates Look Back At Long Fight For DREAM Act

By Joel Rose
Published January 23, 2018 at 4:18 PM EST

The government shutdown ended with a promise that the Senate will take up the fate of DACA recipients next month. But that outcome was still unsatisfactory for many immigrant advocates because they've heard this before. Some have been fighting for the DREAM Act since they were teenagers and are now nearing 40.

Corrected: January 24, 2018 at 12:00 AM EST
In this report we say that roughly 100 people are losing their DACA status per week. We should have said per day.
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers immigration and breaking news.
