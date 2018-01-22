Top Stories: Government Shutdown, Day 3; Patriots And Eagles To Super Bowl
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Shutdown Day 3: Senate Plans Midday Vote Amid Active Negotiations.
'Criminal Cabal'? FBI Fears Political Attacks May Imperil Work Of Field Agents.
-- Amid Jitters Over North Korea, Tokyo Conducts Public Missile Drill.
-- New England Patriots To Face Philadelphia Eagles At Super Bowl.
And here are more early headlines:
Pence Reaffirms Trump Position That Jerusalem Israel's Capital. ( AP)
Gunmen Target Kabul Hotel For Hours, Several Killed. ( New York Times)
Soccer Star George Weah To Be Inaugurated As Liberia's President. ( BBC)
Nassar Sexual Abuse Sentencing Extended, As Victims Speak. ( Detroit News)
2 Small Bombs Explode In Central Florida Mall; No Injuries. ( AP)
California Highway Reopens After Mudslides 2 Weeks Ago. ( Los Angeles Times)
Threat Increased At Philippine Volcano. ( VOA)
