Supporters Assess Trump's First Year

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

It's been one year since President Trump's inauguration. We wanted to get a progress report from his supporters. So we called some up and caught some others at the rally known as the March for Life this past week in Washington - first, what they liked.

STEPHEN ROWE: The biggest things I'm happy about are a lot of pro-life legislation that's moving forward.

RON SCHAFER: I'm pleased with all the things that he's accomplished in rolling back regulations.

BRENDA DAWKINS: I love his immigration policy. I love his tax reformation.

DON REID: I'd give him an A. He has been able to withstand the onslaught of a media that hates him, members of his home party who want to get rid of him and radicals on the left who are determined to impeach him.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And now what they think the president can do better.

JUDY KIMILARY: I'd like him to stay off Twitter a little bit more.

JOHN LOCKHART: Get off of Twitter a little more often.

DAWKINS: I'm not real happy with his tweeting out everything that he's thinking. But that's his way, it seems.

CHRIS BRAZIL: Really, I haven't had much problem with really anything he's done.

MICHAEL DRISKELL: He's just doing everything he promised to do. And we are making America great again.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That was Ron Schafer, Brenda Dawkins, Stephen Rowe, Don Reid, Judy Kimilary, John Lockhart, Chris Brazil and Michael Driskell, all supporters of President Trump assessing his first year in office. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.