Friday News Roundup - International

South Korea’s efforts to reconcile with an isolated North Korea caught the attention of politicos and sports fans this week when they announced they will march and compete in unity at next month’s Olympic Games.

In Syria, the government made clear that it would rather go it alone, rejecting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s plan for the American military to stay engaged.

And in the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed a minister for lonliness.

You’re never alone on Fridays when you listen to the International News Roundup.

GUESTS

Mark Landler, White House correspondent, The New York Times; author of “Alter Egos: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and the Twilight Struggle Over American Power”; @MarkLandler

Rosiland Jordan, State Department/specials correspondent, Al Jazeera English Television; @RosJordanAJE

Paul Danahar, Washington bureau chief of the BBC; author of “The New Middle East: The World After the Arab Spring”; @pdanahar

