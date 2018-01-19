© 2020 WKSU
Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published January 19, 2018 at 10:06 AM EST
Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona leaves the Senate chamber after he delivered a speech rebuking President Donald Trump's frequent attacks on the media.
If you think your to-do list is long, consider your Senators’.

Congress is dealing with a host of issues — sometimes at odds with the president, sometimes at odds with itself — including:

Press freedom

DACA

Steve Bannon and the Russia investigation

And keeping the government from shutting down

But while we wait for deals to come down, something else fell in Michigan.

Another stellar week of news for the Friday News Roundup.

GUESTS

Susan Davis, Congressional correspondent, NPR; @davisusan

Olivier Knox, Chief Washington correspondent, Yahoo! News; @OKnox

Priscilla Alvarez, Assistant editor, The Atlantic; @priscialva

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

