Bizarre Truth Triangle: The President, The Public And The Press

From dubbing media outlets “fake news” to sharing memes of network logos being physically harmed, President Donald Trump’s attacks on the press have been … aggressive.

None of his efforts have been successful at quieting journalists in the U.S., who are protected from the president by the First Amendment, but denouncing news outlets has influenced some repressive regimes around the world to follow suit, jailing and threatening journalists.

As the president continues to question the integrity of the press, how much damage is that causing here and abroad? And, how much does President Trump’s attitude toward journalists reflect a growing lack of trust many Americans have in the press overall?

Indira Lakshmanan, Chair in journalism ethics at the Poynter Institute; columnist for The Boston Globe; @Indira_L

Tom Rosenstiel, Executive director, American Press Institute; co-author of “Blur: How to Know What to Believe in the Age of Information Overload” and “The Elements of Journalism: What Newspeople Should Know and the Public Should Expect”; @TomRosenstiel

Hugo Gurdon, Editorial director, Washington Examiner; @hgurdon

Nicholas Casey, The Andes bureau chief of The New York Times based in Medellin, Colombia; @caseysjournal

