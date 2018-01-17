Top Stories: Government Shutdown Looms; Ex-CIA Officer Arrested

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- No Closer To DACA Deal, Republicans Push Plan B To Keep Government Open.

-- Ex-CIA Officer Arrested On Suspicion Of Exposing U.S. Spy Network In China.

-- Majority Of National Park Service Board Resigns Citing Administration Indifference.

-- Opioid Crisis Blamed For Sharp Increase In Accidental Deaths In U.S.

-- Bright Light, Sonic Boom As Likely Meteor Streaks Across Southern Michigan.

And here are more early headlines:

Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Across U.S. East. ()

Stop-Gap Spending Bill Imperiled By Conservative GOP, Democrats. ( AP)

In Vancouver Meeting, Korean War Allies Discuss North Korea. ( Los Angeles Times)

Bob Dole To Be Awarded Congressional Gold Medal. ( Politico)

Waiting For "The Fakeys": Will Trump's Fake News Awards Event Happen?( Reuters)

