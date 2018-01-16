Top Stories: Calif. Child Abuse Case; Fresh Produce In Food Stamp Program

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Couple Arrested After Children Found 'Shackled To Their Beds' In California Home.

-- On Visit To Chile, Pope Faces Anger Over Sex-Abuse Scandal.

-- Gospel Star Edwin Hawkins, Known For 'Oh Happy Day', Dies At 74.

-- It's An Easy Crime To Get Away With, But Prosecutors Are Trying To Change That.

-- Food Stamp Program Makes Fresh Produce More Affordable.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump's Words On Immigration Linked To Shutdown Worries. ( New York Times)

Bannon Expected To Meet Privately With House Committee. ( ABC)

Wintry Storm Pummels U.S. Midwest, South. ()

Russia Moves To Shut Down Putin Opponent's Campaign. ( AP)

Hundreds Protest Trump's Vulgar Comments In Times Square. ( WNBC)

Fears Of Marine Damage After Burning Oil Tanker Sinks. ( CNN)

Blackbeard's Pirates May Have Liked Books. ( AP)

