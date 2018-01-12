Friday News Roundup - International

Around the world, nations reportedly derided as “shithole countries” by President Trump are reacting with tough (though less vulgar) responses of their own.

After talks, North and South Korea came together this week over … sports, agreeing that northern athletes will compete in the upcoming Olympic Games, which will be held in South Korea. Will the two nations warm on other issues soon?

In France, President Emmanuel Macron is going to war against “fake news” with talk of legislation to ban it from spreading. And in very real French news, 100 women signed a letter in Le Monde saying that #MeToo has gone too far.

We’ll discuss these and all the biggest real stories from around the world on the International News Roundup.

David Sanger, National security correspondent, The New York Times; author, “Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power.”

Jennifer Williams, Deputy foreign editor, Vox; co-host of Vox’s foreign affairs podcast, “Worldly”; @jenn_ruth

David Rennie, Washington bureau chief, The Economist; @DSORennie

