Top Stories: Judge Blocks Trump's DACA Decision; GOP Lawmakers Retiring

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Decision To End DACA.

-- Supreme Court Hears Challenge To Ohio's 'Use-It Or Lose-It' Voter System.

-- How The Fusion GPS Founder's Testimony Fits In The Russia Saga.

-- GOP Retirements Hit Record Level Ahead Of Midterm Fight.

And here are more early headlines:

Mudslides Kill At Least 13 In Southern California. ( Los Angeles Times)

Report: Democrats Warn Of Russian Interference In Europe. ( AP)

Avalanche Danger Prompts Airlifts Out Of Alps. ( Telegraph)

Libya Says Dozens Of Migrants Missing At Sea. ( AFP)

Idaho Lawmaker Commits Suicide Amid Sexual Harassment Probe. ( Idaho Statesman)

Report: Male Actor Got $1.5 Million For Movie Re-Shoot, Williams Got $1,000. ( USA Today)

Rome's "Mangy" Christmas Tree To Be Cut Up For Souvenirs. ( ANSA)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.