Top Stories: Congress Faces A Deadline; Iran Claims Protests Over

-- A Small Fire Breaks Out On The Roof Of Trump Tower In NYC.
-- Iran's Revolutionary Guard Claims To Have Put Down Protests.
-- BBC Veteran Quits China Editor Post To Protest Gender Pay Gap.
-- SpaceX Rocket Launches Secret Government Payload Into Orbit.
-- Before Any New Business, Congress Has Plenty Of Old Business To Resolve.
Large Iranian Oil Tanker Still Burning Off China. ( CNN)
Southern Calif. Faces Rain, Mudslide Risk After Wildfires. ( KPCC)
Midwest, East To Get Hazardous Icy Conditions. ( Weather.com)
Trump To Address American Farm Bureau Federation. ( Politico)
Riders Observe World No Pants Subway Ride Day In D.C. ( WTOP)
