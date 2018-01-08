An Update On North Korea

On Tuesday, North and South Korea will hold high-level talks. While the upcoming Olympic Games in South Korea will likely come up, so will the north’s surprising new power, as the nation’s ability to build and launch nuclear warheads has advanced beyond predictions quite quickly.

What might come of talks between the two nations?

GUESTS

David Sanger, National security correspondent, The New York Times; author, “Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power.”

